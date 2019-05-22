When Should You Buy Visaka Industries Limited (NSE:VISAKAIND)?

Visaka Industries Limited (NSE:VISAKAIND), which is in the basic materials business, and is based in India, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NSEI over the last few months, increasing to ₹425.1 at one point, and dropping to the lows of ₹332.55. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Visaka Industries's current trading price of ₹347.4 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Visaka Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Visaka Industries still cheap?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 22.39%, trading at ₹347 compared to my intrinsic value of ₹283.85. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! In addition to this, it seems like Visaka Industries’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Visaka Industries generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 24% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Visaka Industries. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? VISAKAIND’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe VISAKAIND should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on VISAKAIND for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for VISAKAIND, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Visaka Industries.