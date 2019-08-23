Before You Buy WALLIX GROUP SA (EPA:ALLIX), Consider Its Volatility

Anyone researching WALLIX GROUP SA (EPA:ALLIX) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What we can learn from ALLIX's beta value

Zooming in on WALLIX GROUP, we see it has a five year beta of 1.57. This is above 1, so historically its share price has been influenced by the broader volatility of the stock market. If the past is any guide, we would expect that WALLIX GROUP shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see WALLIX GROUP's revenue and earnings in the image below.

Does ALLIX's size influence the expected beta?

WALLIX GROUP is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of €65m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the WALLIX GROUP share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there's plenty more to learn. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as WALLIX GROUP’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

