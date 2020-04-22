Should You Buy Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) For Its Dividend?

Dividend paying stocks like Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. If you are hoping to live on the income from dividends, it's important to be a lot more stringent with your investments than the average punter.

A slim 2.3% yield is hard to get excited about, but the long payment history is respectable. At the right price, or with strong growth opportunities, Waste Management could have potential. The company also bought back stock during the year, equivalent to approximately 0.5% of the company's market capitalisation at the time. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying Waste Management for its dividend - read on to learn more.

Click the interactive chart for our full dividend analysis

NYSE:WM Historical Dividend Yield April 22nd 2020 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. Waste Management paid out 52% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. This is a fairly normal payout ratio among most businesses. It allows a higher dividend to be paid to shareholders, but does limit the capital retained in the business - which could be good or bad.

We also measure dividends paid against a company's levered free cash flow, to see if enough cash was generated to cover the dividend. Waste Management paid out a conservative 43% of its free cash flow as dividends last year. It's positive to see that Waste Management's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Is Waste Management's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Waste Management has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company's total debt. Net interest cover measures the ability to meet interest payments. Essentially we check that a) the company does not have too much debt, and b) that it can afford to pay the interest. Waste Management has net debt of 2.20 times its EBITDA. Using debt can accelerate business growth, but also increases the risks.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. Net interest cover of 6.74 times its interest expense appears reasonable for Waste Management, although we're conscious that even high interest cover doesn't make a company bulletproof.

We update our data on Waste Management every 24 hours, so you can always get our latest analysis of its financial health, here.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. Waste Management has been paying dividends for a long time, but for the purpose of this analysis, we only examine the past 10 years of payments. The dividend has been stable over the past 10 years, which is great. We think this could suggest some resilience to the business and its dividends. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was US$1.16 in 2010, compared to US$2.18 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.5% a year over that time.