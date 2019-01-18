Should You Buy Williams-Sonoma for Its 3% Dividend Yield?

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) was one of the best performing retail stocks in the first half of 2018, hitting fresh 52-week highs during the summer after a streak of impressive earnings beats. However, the stock then stumbled more than 15% over the past three months due to a mixed third quarter report and a broader market sell-off.

Yet value-seeking investors will notice that decline reduced Williams-Sonoma's forward P/E to 12 and boosted its forward dividend yield to 3.2%. Will that low valuation and decent yield set a floor under Williams-Sonoma, or does it still have more room to fall?

Reviewing Williams-Sonoma's growth

Williams-Sonoma operates four main business units: its namesake stores, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen, and West Elm. Here's how those brands fared over the past year.

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Williams-Sonoma 5.6% 1.6% 2.1% Pottery Barn 2.7% 2% 1.4% Pottery Barn Kids and Teen 5.3% 5.7% 0% West Elm 9% 9.5% 8.3% Total comps 5.5% 4.6% 3.1%

Comps growth. Source: Williams-Sonoma earnings reports.

Williams-Sonoma's total comps growth of 3.1% in the third quarter notably missed expectations for 4% growth. Its revenue, which rose 4.4% annually to $1.36 billion, also missed estimates by about $10 million -- marking the company's first top line miss in seven quarters.

Williams-Sonoma attributed the slowdown to a congestion in imports from China caused by companies stocking up on products before the new tariffs kicked in. A higher-than-expected number of dropship sales also took longer to fulfill.

It also blamed the flat comps growth at Pottery Barn Kids and Teen on a decision to not repeat "some unproductive promotions" from the prior year quarter. The slowdown at West Elm, which generated double-digit comps growth throughout fiscal 2017, was also discouraging. However, the expansion of its smaller Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham brands could eventually offset those declines.

For the fourth quarter Williams-Sonoma expects its total comps to rise 0% to 5%, and for its total revenues to rise 3% to 9%. That wide range makes it impossible to determine if Williams-Sonoma's top line growth will accelerate or decelerate.

For the full year it expects its comps to rise 3% to 5%, and for its revenues to rise 5% to 7% -- which is a rosier outlook than that of its industry peers. For example, analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) and Pier 1 Imports' (NYSE: PIR) revenues to fall 2% and 13%, respectively, this year.