Should You Buy Wix.Com (WIX) Stock Before It’s Too Late?

Baron Growth Fund recently published its fourth-quarter commentary. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Baron Growth Fund returned 21.1% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 12.15%, while the Russell 2000 Growth Index was up 29.61%.

In the Q4 2020 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Wix.Com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is one of them. Wix.Com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is an Israeli software company. In the last three months, Wix.Com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) stock gained 16.3% and on March 15th it had a closing price of $301.20. Here is what the fund said:

"Wix.com Ltd. provides software to help small companies build and maintain websites and operate their businesses. Wix has over 180 million registered users and five million premium users. Shares declined slightly during the quarter after doubling in the first nine months of the year as Wix benefited from accelerating digitization due to COVID-19. Wix’s rapid innovation is driving continued growth in its core do-it-yourself market, while its expansion to serve website designers has meaningfully expanded the total addressable market."

In Q3 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Wix.Com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) stock increased by about 33% from the previous quarter.

