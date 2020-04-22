When Should You Buy Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. (SGX:BS6)?

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. (SGX:BS6), which is in the machinery business, and is based in China, led the SGX gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings)’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings)?

Great news for investors – Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is SGD1.86, but it is currently trading at S$1.02 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings)’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) look like?

SGX:BS6 Past and Future Earnings April 22nd 2020 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -13% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings). This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although BS6 is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to BS6, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BS6 for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

