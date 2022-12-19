When Should You Buy Zehnder Group AG (VTX:ZEHN)?

While Zehnder Group AG (VTX:ZEHN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SWX, rising to highs of CHF58.90 and falling to the lows of CHF49.40. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Zehnder Group's current trading price of CHF53.50 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Zehnder Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Zehnder Group Worth?

According to my valuation model, Zehnder Group seems to be fairly priced at around 19% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Zehnder Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth CHF66.35, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Zehnder Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Zehnder Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Zehnder Group's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ZEHN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ZEHN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Zehnder Group.

If you are no longer interested in Zehnder Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

