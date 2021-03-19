Should You Buy Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Before It’s Too Late?
Baron Opportunity Fund recently published its fourth-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Baron Opportunity Fund returned 23.02% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 12.15%, while the Russell 3000 Growth Index was up 12.41%. You should check out Baron’s top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.
In the Q4 2020 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is one of them. Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is a software company. In the last three months, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) stock lost 22% and on March 18th it had a closing price of $316.32. Here is what the fund said:
"Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is a cloud-based software company providing a video-first platform for communication. Shares of Zoom declined during the fourth quarter on profit taking following the strong run in the stock because of accelerated pandemic-driven Zoom adoption, revenue growth, and free cash flow generation. We retain conviction as Zoom remains a leading player in disrupting the $100 billion unified communications market with its scalable, globally distributed, cloud-based, video-first offering, while its well-known brand (Zoom is now a verb!) should enable it to grow profitably as it takes market share."
Antonio Guillem/Shutterstock.com
Earlier this month, we published an article revealing that Artisan Partners Limited Partnership is bullish about Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).
In Q3 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) stock increased by about 17% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers believe in Zoom's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.
The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds' poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Here you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.
At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 15 best innovative stocks to buy to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website:
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.