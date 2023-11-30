Buybuy Baby is back on the South Shore

The first-ever buybuy Baby store in Massachusetts is one of nearly a dozen locations to reopen in the U.S. after parent company Bed Bath & Beyond declared bankruptcy earlier this year.

The Braintree location at 160 Granite St. first opened in 2011 in the 33,000 square foot storefront previously occupied by Linens ‘N Things.

The New Jersey-based retailer announced on X on Nov. 18 that 11 locations in all had reopened, including four in New Jersey, two in New York and one each in Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland.

#buybuybaby is back! 🎉Join us for our celebration events to experience the new buybuy BABY!



Now welcoming you at 11 stores: https://t.co/zoEgYkxqM3 and online at https://t.co/fDJ8OZkoFV#buybuybabyisback #WeareBackBaby pic.twitter.com/DyUzLlTf3a — buybuyBABY (@buybuyBABY) November 18, 2023

More: Burlington Store to replace former Bed Bath & Beyond in Braintree

Buybuy Baby was founded in 1996 and Bed Bath & Beyond acquired it 11 years later. When Bed Bath and Beyond declared bankruptcy earlier this year, the baby goods retailer had more than 100 stores across the country.

Overstock acquired Bed Bath & Beyond in June, and the brand lives on digitally. Also this summer, Dream on Me Industries, which supplied cribs, strollers and more to buybuy Baby, had won bids on the brand’s intellectual property and 11 of its leases totaling more than $16 million, according to CNBC.

Buybuy Baby also sells its goods online.

Hannah Morse covers growth and development for The Patriot Ledger. Contact her at hmorse@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Back from the brink of bankruptcy: Buybuy Baby reopens in Braintree