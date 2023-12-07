Buyer of former Lake Region EMS property to present plans for commercial use

A presentation is scheduled at the Palmyra Township (Wayne County) Planning Commission meeting Tuesday, Dec. 12, on what is being proposed for the former Lake Region EMS ambulance garage at 15 Old Gravity Road.

Michael Kuzmiak Jr., who purchased the property this past August from the former ambulance company, had initially stated he had no plans for the building, but called it an investment.

Code Enforcement Officer Paul Natale told the supervisors Dec. 4 that Kuzmiak wants approval for "some kind of commercial enterprise." Only certain commercial uses in the Rural Residential zone are allowable, and require a conditional use hearing.

Kuzmiak, who is associated with his father's automotive/towing business, will be presenting his intentions to the planning board for its recommendation. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the township offices at 219 Oak St., Marble Hill.

Related: Lake Region EMS ceases operations in midst of new garage construction

The Planning Commission does not issue any ruling. It relays recommendations to the supervisors.

Michael Kuzmiak Jr. purchased the former Lake Region EMS property at 15 Old Gravity Road in August 2023. Kuzmiak has since completed constructing the exterior walls and doors of the former ambulance office/garage, which was left as only a wood frame with a metal roof when the ambulance company dissolved June 1. The construction trailer that the ambulance company had been temporarily using has also been removed.

In other business:

Taxes for Palmyra Township are remaining the same for 2024, at the current rate of .499 mill. This and the 2024 budget, totaling $255,125 general fund and $65,546 in the liquid fuels account for road work, were approved by the supervisors.

A long-discussed short-term rental ordinance is at the stage where they can present it for public comment. The supervisors agreed to have the draft ordinance advertised. A hearing is set for Monday, Feb. 5, at 6:30 p.m. with the regular supervisors' meeting immediately after. The short-term rental ordinance is designed to regulate conditions of renting out a home, such as for a weekend, keeping in mind the number of occupants and limits on the septic system, parking and so on.

Solicitor Jeffrey Treat reported that he received a hand-delivered letter from a person complaining about activities at the railroad yard in White Mills. The Stourbridge Line schedules numerous excursions from the Honesdale station to White Mills. Complaints covered several things, including events, selling Christmas trees, noise, lighting, shooting clay pigeons on Sunday mornings and the alleged burning of railroad ties.

Treat said that burning railroad ties violates state burning regulations due to creosote. The supervisors approved of the solicitor sending a letter to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) concerning the alleged burning. Natale said that such burning also would violate township regulations, but notifying DEP would be of greater impact.

Supervisors Vice President Steve Bartleson and Roadmaster Joseph Kmetz set a $15,000 limit on shopping for a small pickup truck, to be funded by the federal American Rescue Plan allocation. President Pete Steffen was absent.

The January supervisors' meeting was set for Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 6:30 p.m. rather than on the first Monday, due to the New Year's holiday.

Peter Becker has worked at the Tri-County Independent or its predecessor publications since 1994. Reach him at pbecker@tricountyindependent.com or 570-253-3055 ext. 1588.

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Kuzmiak to present plans for former Lake Region EMS property Dec. 12