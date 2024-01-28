Buyer interested in former YMCA building

Jan. 28—WATERTOWN — A potential buyer is interested in acquiring the former YMCA building on Washington Street.

Shawna Cutuli, the Y's CEO, confirmed that the YMCA "is entertaining an offer" from a potential prospect. Y officials have been showing the building to potential buyers, she said.

Cutuli declined to identify the potential buyer or the status of sale of the building.

The two-story brick building is listed for just under $800,000. It has a current assessment of $1,096,000.

The building became available when the YMCA opened its new $27.5 million downtown community and aquatics center on Arsenal Street in December.

The building houses a pool and fitness center. The Y is still using some of the building for a children's program.

In 2000, a capital campaign raised $2.2 million to put on an addition to the original downtown Y building in the adjacent Bugby Building, a six-story apartment building at 105 Washington St. that Neighbors of Watertown Inc. owns.

The Y rented space in that apartment building for some of its programming.

Y officials are helping Neighbors find a new use for that space, Neighbors Executive Director Reginald J. Schweitzer Jr. said.

So far, no one has shown interest in that Neighbors space, he said.

That space in the Bugby Building consists of a pool, locker rooms, a sauna, mezzazine and other amenities.