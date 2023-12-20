Buyer of lots near Pulse nightclub says he secured them for Orlando’s eventual memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. — The buyer of a pair of properties near Pulse nightclub said he quietly purchased the parcels to help the city of Orlando’s effort to build a memorial to the 2016 mass shooting.

Property records show RMS Investments LLC, a firm tied to GOP megadonor Craig Mateer, bought the lots at 21 W. Esther St. and 20 W. Kaley St. from the onePulse Foundation for about $1 million. The sale closed Monday.

Reached by phone Wednesday, Mateer said he was asked by the city to get involved and “be a bridge” between the foundation, which is liquidating its assets and shutting down, and the city, which is now leading memorial efforts. The city purchased the Pulse nightclub site in October.

“It was just really more I got a call from City Hall saying ‘Hey, do you mind getting in the middle of this?’” he said. “I’m kind of excited the city is going to take the helm and get this right.”

Mateer wouldn’t say who at City Hall he spoke to about the transaction. But Ashley Papagni, a city spokesperson, said that City Attorney Mayanne Downs talked to Mateer about the property.

“Mayanne Downs engaged in discussions about the opportunity for the property to be purchased by a community partner who would help us so the property could be used to support the Pulse Memorial,” Papagni said. “Any plans have yet to be determined related to the properties.”

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer was unavailable Wednesday for an interview.

The two properties are located behind the nightclub and were once seen as pieces of land that could be critical in building a permanent memorial, though Dyer said Tuesday it was undetermined what it will ultimately look like. The lots combine to be about 0.63 acres, property records show.

The sale was recorded Monday and is among the final chapters for onePulse, which struggled to move forward with the memorial over the last seven years and has now ceded leadership to the city of Orlando.

Dyer announced his intention to complete a permanent memorial by 2026 in a Tuesday morning press conference.

George Kalogridis, the vice chair of the onePulse Foundation Board of Trustees, said in a statement Tuesday evening that the foundation hired a broker and accepted “the best offer as to price and closing time frame.”

“As part of dissolving the foundation, we have responsibility to liquidate all foundation assets,” he said in a statement provided to the Orlando Sentinel. “Throughout, in the best interest of the memorial process moving forward, we kept the city aware of our progress.”

Property records show the lots were sold for approximately the same price the foundation paid for them in 2022.

The parcels were meant to be part of the footprint for the foundation’s chosen memorial design, according to Scott Bowman, a spokesperson for the foundation. But the designs became out of reach for the foundation when construction costs skyrocketed and the organization was unable to secure the main Pulse nightclub property.

Dyer, in a Tuesday news conference providing updates on the memorial, never mentioned the properties but said he hoped the city would have the memorial built by the 10-year anniversary of the shooting, which would be June 12, 2026.

It’s unclear if and how the two properties will be used in a memorial plan, but Mateer said “we’ll work that out.”

Mateer, who founded and later sold a luggage carrier, Bags Inc., for $275 million, was named to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority in 2021 by Gov. Ron DeSantis, and to the Florida Board of Governors a year later.

Mateer, of Orlando, is also a frequent political contributor, with donations ranging from a $1 million check to the Republican Party of Florida, and four separate $100,000 contributions to a committee supporting DeSantis, to smaller donations like a $1,000 contribution to state Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat, in 2018 and an $1,100 in-kind contribution of food and beverages to a committee supporting Dyer’s reelection bid this year.

_____