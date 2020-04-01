Who Has Been Buying AA plc (LON:AA.) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in AA plc (LON:AA.).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AA

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Executive Director Simon Breakwell for UK£71k worth of shares, at about UK£0.74 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.17 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

AA insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around UK£0.64. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

LSE:AA. Recent Insider Trading April 1st 2020 More

Does AA Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about UK£160k worth of AA shares. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AA Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think AA insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing AA. Be aware that AA is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...