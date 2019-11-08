Who Has Been Buying ABB Ltd (VTX:ABBN) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in ABB Ltd (VTX:ABBN).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

Check out our latest analysis for ABB

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ABB

insider Jean-Christophe Deslarzes made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CHF906k worth of shares at a price of CHF19.67 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of CHF21.47. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the ABB insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CHF7.7m for 406557 shares. But insiders sold 690 shares worth CHF12k. In total, ABB insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

SWX:ABBN Recent Insider Trading, November 8th 2019 More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

ABB Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at ABB. President of Robotics & Discrete Automation Business Sami Atiya only netted US$12k selling shares, in that period. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the volume sold is so low that it really doesn't bother us.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.1% of ABB shares, worth about CHF65m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ABB Tell Us?

Our data shows a little more insider selling, but no insider buying, in the last three months. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in ABB and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in ABB, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.