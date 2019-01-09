Who Has Been Buying Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG).

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Academies Australasia Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Group MD Christopher Campbell for AU$85k worth of shares, at about AU$0.43 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. In any event it’s generally a positive if insiders are buying shares at around the current price. Notably Christopher Campbell was also the biggest seller, having sold AU$40k worth of shares.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 1.42m shares for AU$594k. But insiders sold 100.00k shares worth AU$40k. Overall, Academies Australasia Group insiders were net buyers last year. Their average price was about AU$0.42. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price of AU$0.45. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Academies Australasia Group Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Academies Australasia Group insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought AU$228k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company’s future.

Insider Ownership of Academies Australasia Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Academies Australasia Group insiders own 76% of the company, currently worth about AU$44m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Academies Australasia Group Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Academies Australasia Group. Nice!