Who Has Been Buying Add New Energy Investment Holdings Group Limited (HKG:2623) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Add New Energy Investment Holdings Group Limited (HKG:2623), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Add New Energy Investment Holdings Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman of the Board Yunde Li for HK$433k worth of shares, at about HK$0.12 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 16.83m shares for a total of HK$1.8m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Add New Energy Investment Holdings Group insiders. Their average price was about HK$0.11. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price of HK$0.11. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Add New Energy Investment Holdings Group Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider buying at Add New Energy Investment Holdings Group. We can see that CEO & Executive Director Guohua Geng paid CN¥691k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of Add New Energy Investment Holdings Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Add New Energy Investment Holdings Group insiders own about HK$276m worth of shares (which is 50% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.