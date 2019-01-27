Who Has Been Buying Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Apiam Animal Health Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when MD & Executive Director Christopher Richards bought AU$96k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.64 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 348.90k shares worth AU$222k. But they sold 10.00k for AU$7.4k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Apiam Animal Health insiders. They paid about AU$0.64 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around AU$0.48). You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Apiam Animal Health

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Apiam Animal Health insiders own 38% of the company, worth about AU$19m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Apiam Animal Health Insiders?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don’t see anything to make us think Apiam Animal Health insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Apiam Animal Health, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

