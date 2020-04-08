Who Has Been Buying Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Austal Limited (ASX:ASB).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

View our latest analysis for Austal

Austal Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

Charles Roland Everist bought a total of 29.44k shares over the year at an average price of AU$3.32. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:ASB Recent Insider Trading April 8th 2020 More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Are Austal Insiders Buying Or Selling?

In the last three months, Independent Non-Executive Director Charles Roland Everist bought AU$25k. But that was only a smidgen more than the AU$25k worth of sales. Overall, we don't think these recent trades are particularly informative, one way or the other.

Does Austal Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Austal insiders own 2.0% of the company, worth about AU$21m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Austal Tell Us?

We can't make any useful conclusions about recent trading, since insider buying and selling has been balanced. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Austal and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Austal.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.