Buying Australian Dollars Is a Phenomenal Trade, UBS Says

Melissa Cheok
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A slowing US economy and brisk growth in Australia will trigger a rally in the Australian dollar to levels last seen more than a year ago, UBS Group AG’s head of currencies in Asia said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

After rebounding from a two-year low set last month, the Aussie could rise 11% from that level to as high as 76 US cents by the end of December. The Swiss bank sees potential for the currency to climb to 78 US cents by the end of the first quarter next year.

“The one trade I would love to do is being long on the Australian dollar -- I still think it’s a phenomenal trade,” said Dominic Schnider, head of commodities and Asia Pacific currencies at the bank. “Once we see that the US slows a little bit and the Australian economy just doing very well and brimming along, people will suddenly say that it shouldn’t trade where it is.”

Australia’s economy expanded faster than estimated last quarter, which has bolstered the central bank’s case for raising interest rates by 40 basis points at its meeting on Tuesday, swaps prices show. The country, an exporter of wheat, could also benefit from uncertainty over supply of the grain from Ukraine and India, and from a rebound in iron ore prices as China loosens its Covid restrictions.

The Aussie held steady at 72.08 US cents in early Asia trading Monday.

Foreign-exchange analysts, expecting a resurgence of risk-taking, are ramping up bets on the Aussie as rallies in haven currencies lose steam. The Aussie is the second best-performing among its Group-of-10 peers so far this year, after the Canadian dollar.

Global investors are growing increasingly jittery as markets navigate a world of rising interest rates, soaring inflation and the impact of China’s Covid-zero policies on the world economy. Some are also on edge over whether the Federal Reserve’s tighter policies will cause a recession.

In an environment where possibly too many interest rate hikes have been priced in and investors look to pare back some expectations, the least pricing out will happen in commodity-linked economies, which gives them an edge, Schnider said.

(Updates numbers, adds Aussie dollar level)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Benetton scion sees alliances and partnerships remaining important

    Alliances and partnerships remain important for the development of companies controlled by the Benettons, the chairman of the family's holding company Edizione said on Sunday, answering a question about the relationship with Spanish tycoon Florentino Perez. "We have to continue this vocation we have always had of respecting local partners with specific skills in the business, this will never change," Alessandro Benetton told Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference. Alessandro, son of Benetton Group founder Luciano, had been asked by Reuters if Perez would remain a partner, despite his role in an attempt by funds Brookfield and GIP to take over infrastructure group Atlantia, in which Edizione holds a controlling stake.

  • Russia's Rusal launches legal action against Rio Tinto over alumina refinery-report

    Russian aluminium producer Rusal has launched legal action against Rio Tinto seeking to restore access to its 20% share of the alumina produced at a jointly-owned refiner in Queensland, Australian media reported on Sunday. Rusal alleged Rio had no right to take full control of Queensland Alumina Ltd (QAL) following Australia's sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, The Australian newspaper said in a report citing filings in the Australian Federal Court.

  • UK's Sainsbury's faces investor vote on workers pay amid cost of living crisis

    Shareholders in Sainsbury's will get to vote on a resolution at next month's annual meeting calling for Britain's second biggest supermarket group to commit to paying the so-called real living wage to all its workers by July 2023. Responsible investment group ShareAction, which co-ordinated the filing of the resolution in March by an investor coalition that includes Legal & General and Nest, said on Monday negotiations with Sainsbury's had reached an impasse and the resolution would definitely go to a vote at the July 7 meeting. ShareAction said the first living wage shareholder resolution to be filed at a British company "will be a litmus test for investors' Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments to protect workers amid a spiralling cost of living crisis."

  • Icahn to Drop Proxy Fight Over Treatment of Pregnant Pigs at Kroger, WSJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Carl Icahn will end a proxy fight focused on the treatment of pregnant pigs at grocery-chain Kroger Co. after losing a similar battle with McDonald’s Corp. last month, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on Arms‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May A

  • Activist investor Carl Icahn drops proxy fight over Kroger's pig policy - WSJ

    "I congratulate the McDonald's team on their victory in this proxy engagement and, after much contemplation, given the company's financial position, I believe the same outcome will result at Kroger," Icahn said in a letter he plans to send to the shareholders of both companies that was viewed by the Journal. The activist investor in March nominated two directors to the supermarket chain's board and wrote a letter to its boss pointing out Kroger's inability to create policies concerning animal welfare and criticizing its wage disparities.

  • Asia shares brace for U.S. inflation, euro up on ECB bets

    Asian shares made a muted start on Monday as caution gripped ahead of a critical reading on U.S. inflation, while the euro gained on the yen amid wagers the European Central Bank will take a major step toward policy tightening this week. Oil prices jumped in early trade after Saudi Arabia raised prices sharply for its crude sales in July, an indicator of how tight supply is even after OPEC+ agreed to accelerate its output increases over the next two months. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1%, while Japan's Nikkei eased 0.3%.

  • Best Biotech ETFs for Q3 2022

    Biotech companies use or modify biological processes to create new pharmaceuticals or therapies. Some of the most prominent biotech companies include Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Yellen Denies Urging Smaller Biden Relief Plan in Early 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Janet Yellen denied advocating for a smaller American Rescue Plan than the $1.9 trillion package proposed by the Biden administration and passed by Congress in early 2021, after an advance copy of a book about the Treasury secretary showed she initially urged scaling it back by a third.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on Arms‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend Ma

  • Johnson Braced for Tory Rebels to Force Confidence Vote in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sees rebel MPs from the governing Conservative Party triggering a vote on his leadership as soon as this week, according to a key ally of the premier. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on Arms‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow

  • U.S. mulls lifting some China tariffs to fight inflation

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Sunday that President Joe Biden has asked his team to look at the option of lifting some tariffs on China that were put into place by former President Donald Trump, to combat the current high inflation.

  • Yes, You Can Profit from Inflation. Here's How

    From buying groceries to gasoline to automobiles, inflation has hammered Americans' purchasing power. In fact, the most well-known metric of inflation has soared to a four-decade high. A myriad of factors has come together to increase inflation in 2021 and … Continue reading → The post How to Profit From Inflation appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Forget Caesars, MGM, Consider This Las Vegas Strip Stock

    Las Vegas offers the promise of getting rich. Las Vegas has a surprising number of investment options and the best one might be a company you've never heard of (or maybe never realized was public). You can buy shares in Las Vegas Strip leaders Caesars Entertainment , MGM Resorts International , and Wynn Resorts .

  • Pickleball fever rises in America: 'Everybody we know now plays'

    Pickleball is booming among recreational racket sports in America.

  • Germany faces 5 billion euros a year hit from Russian gas sanctions -newspaper

    Russia's sanctions against Gazprom Germania and its subsidiaries could cost German taxpayers and gas users an extra 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) a year to pay for replacement gas, the Welt am Sonntag weekly reported, citing industry representatives. In May, Russia decided to stop supplying Gazprom Germania, which had been the German subsidiary of Gazprom, after Berlin put the company under trustee management due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The economy ministry estimates an extra 10 million cubic meters per day are required, said a ministry spokesperson, confirming a number cited by the newspaper.

  • What's the Best Investing Strategy to Have During a Recession?

    During a recession, investors need to act cautiously but remain vigilant in monitoring the market landscape for opportunities.

  • The 'too hot' jobs market has gotten a little more 'just right'

    In recent weeks, we’ve watched evidence accumulate suggesting that the economic narrative is shifting toward one in which growth cools from very hot levels — but not by so much that the economy spirals into a recession.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Will Need to Return to $30,000 to Avoid a Sunday Reversal

    Following a modest rise on Saturday, bitcoin remains under pressure. Failure to move through Saturday’s high would leave bitcoin on the back foot.

  • Black surfers find moments of reflection, rejuvenation at 'A Great Day in the Stoke'

    The "largest gathering of Black surfers in history" on the shores of Huntington Beach is rooted in a push to support the Black surfing community.

  • How Much Should I Really Have in My 401(k)?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on Arms‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus restrictions, helping boost