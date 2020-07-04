Who Has Been Buying Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Biglari Holdings

The Chairman & CEO Sardar Biglari made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$546 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$332 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Sardar Biglari.

Sardar Biglari purchased 4.47k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$544. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:BH.A Insider Trading Volume July 4th 2020 More

Does Biglari Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our information indicates that Biglari Holdings insiders own about US$860k worth of shares. It's always possible we are missing something but from our data, it looks like insider ownership is minimal.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Biglari Holdings Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Biglari Holdings shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Biglari Holdings stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Biglari Holdings. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Biglari Holdings (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).