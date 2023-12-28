Buying booze for New Year’s Eve? You’ll need to plan ahead. Triangle NC ABC Store hours

Planning a festive New Year’s Eve party? You’ll need to shop early.

North Carolina’s ABC Commission closes liquor stores for certain holidays. The commission says: “No ABC store shall be open, and no ABC store employee shall sell alcoholic beverages, on any Sunday, New Year’s Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day or Christmas Day. A local board may otherwise determine the days on which its stores shall be closed.”

Further complicating party shopping, New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday this year.

▪ What about beer and wine? Grocery stores and convenience stores open on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day can sell beer and wine. And you can still buy liquor by the drink at bars and restaurants on holidays.

▪ Will ABC stores have any other altered hours this holiday week? To help you plan your shopping trips, we’ve compiled New Year’s week operating hours for ABC stores in the Triangle. And you can find an ABC store near you at: abc.nc.gov/Search/ABCStoreLocator.

Wake County ABC liquor store New Year’s hours

▪ Wake County ABC stores will be open the following hours the week before New Year’s: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, then 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

(Note: The New Bern Avenue location closes at 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.)

▪ The stores will be closed on both New Year’s Eve and Day.

▪ The stores will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 2, and operate under normal hours.

For more information about Wake County ABC store holiday hours, visit wakeabc.com.

Durham County ABC liquor store New Year’s hours

▪ Durham County ABC stores will be open normal hours the week before New Year’s: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

▪ The stores will be closed on both New Year’s Eve and Day.

▪ The stores will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 2, and operate under normal hours.

For more information about Durham County ABC store holiday hours, visit durhamabc.com.

Orange County ABC liquor store New Year’s hours

▪ Orange County ABC stores will be open normal hours the week before New Year’s: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

▪ The stores will be closed on both New Year’s Eve and Day.

▪ The stores will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 2, and operate under normal hours.

For more information about Orange County ABC store holiday hours, visit orangeabc.com.

Chatham County ABC liquor store New Year’s hours

▪ Orange County ABC stores will be open normal hours the week before New Year’s. Hours vary by store, so check in with your nearby location.

▪ The stores will be closed on both New Year’s Eve and Day.

▪ The stores will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 2, and operate under normal hours.

For more information about Orange County ABC store holiday hours, visit chathamabc.com or call 919-335-0531.

Johnston County ABC liquor store New Year’s hours

▪ Johnston County ABC stores will be open normal hours the week before New Year’s: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

(Note: Three locations — Selma, Kenly and Princeton — close at 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.)

▪ The stores will be closed on both New Year’s Eve and Day.

▪ The stores will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 2, and operate under normal hours.

For more information about Johnston County ABC store holiday hours, visit johnstonabc.com or call 919-934-7249.

