Who Has Been Buying Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

View our latest analysis for Calima Energy

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Calima Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Technical Director & Non-Executive Director Jonathon Taylor for AU$675k worth of shares, at about AU$1.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term. Jonathon Taylor was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:CE1 Insider Trading January 29th 19 More

Calima Energy is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Calima Energy

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Calima Energy insiders own 30% of the company, worth about AU$18m. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Calima Energy Tell Us?

It’s certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don’t feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Calima Energy insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .