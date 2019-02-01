Who Has Been Buying CCT Fortis Holdings Limited (HKG:138) Shares?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in CCT Fortis Holdings Limited (HKG:138).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

CCT Fortis Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Hung Shing Lee for HK$4.2m worth of shares, at about HK$0.96 per share. While the sale doesn’t make us feel confident, we do note it was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is HK$0.76. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 10.28m shares for HK$8.8m. On the other hand they divested 5.85m shares, for HK$5.6m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by CCT Fortis Holdings insiders. Their average price was about HK$0.86. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around HK$0.76). You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

CCT Fortis Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider buying at CCT Fortis Holdings. Overall, 2 insiders shelled out HK$1.1m for shares in the company — and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company’s future.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. CCT Fortis Holdings insiders own 59% of the company, currently worth about HK$391m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CCT Fortis Holdings Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about CCT Fortis Holdings. That’s what I like to see! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .