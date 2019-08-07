Who Has Been Buying Changmao Biochemical Engineering Company Limited (HKG:954) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Changmao Biochemical Engineering Company Limited (HKG:954).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

Changmao Biochemical Engineering Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Chairman & Compliance Officer Xin Sheng Rui made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$656k worth of shares at a price of HK$0.82 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of HK$0.85 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 2.1m shares worth HK$1.6m. In the last twelve months Changmao Biochemical Engineering insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Changmao Biochemical Engineering

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Changmao Biochemical Engineering insiders own about HK$62m worth of shares (which is 14% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Changmao Biochemical Engineering Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Changmao Biochemical Engineering insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Changmao Biochemical Engineering and their transactions don't cause us concern. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.