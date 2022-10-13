Before buying a coastal home, consider rising sea levels

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

For many Americans, when we hear terms like “coastal flooding” we tend to think of storm surges and the destruction caused by rising waters as a result of hurricanes. But, coastal flooding is also a concern that relates to rising sea levels that have been affected by climate change and global warming.

Millions of Americans have already experienced property damage to ocean-front property and destruction as a result of rising waters, but as time goes on, more and more areas have become vulnerable to flooding and damage.

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter to get all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.

Across the board, from the East Coast to the West Coast, the number of flood events that occur annually has increased, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Coastal cities like Boston, Galveston, Texas, and New York City each experience more than 10 flood events per year, on average. They used to experience only two or three in the mid-20th century.

Understanding the risks of living in a flood zone is essential for anyone looking to buy an ocean-front property or a house in a coastal area, and there are several key things to consider during a house hunt. Here’s what to know before buying a house in an area prone to coastal flooding and rising sea levels.

What is coastal flooding and rising sea levels?

Inundation, or flooding, is a direct result of storm surges in coastal areas.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), hurricane season in the Atlantic region of the United States runs from June 1 until November 30 every year, with August through October marking the most severe threat of tropical storms and hurricanes.

In the event of a significant storm, a surge causes water to collect and swell, and, when a hurricane reaches the shore, it results in flooding and inundation of areas that are otherwise typically above water.

Story continues

Jeff Peterson, one of the co-facilitators of the Coastal Flood Resilience Project, points out that storm surges are just one definition of coastal flooding, and they typically indicate a temporary rise in water levels.

He says, “Long-term, the most significant coastal flooding will be caused by sea level rise, and it’s flooding that’s distinctly different from storm surge flooding, in that it’s permanent inundation, not temporary, and it’s virtually everywhere along the coast.”

“I term that ‘coastal inundation’ as opposed to flooding,” he explains, “because most people’s idea of a flood is that there’s some abnormally high water that goes away and it’s dry again for a period of time. But, if you’re trying to decide how to respond to flood events, it makes a big difference whether you’re thinking about temporary flooding or permanent inundation.”

When considering whether or not to buy that dream ocean-front property that opens onto a sandy beach, it’s important to factor in the lot or home’s flood history, and whether or not it’s in an actual flood zone. In regard to the threat of “coastal inundation,” you’ll need to consider whether the home is an investment you plan to keep in your family for generations, or if it’s a temporary residence rather than a long-term one.

Here’s how to find out if an area or particular home is prone to flooding

The National Hurricane Center has created extensive and ever-updating maps of the U.S. that delineate flood zones and their risks during flood events, broken out by geographic region.

In addition, Outer Banks realtor Rick Drumm suggests asking your realtor to find out as much about the house’s history as possible.

He suggests asking the seller’s listing agent if there is any history of flooding.

Then, he says, “I have an insurance agent that I work closely with, and I have him provide me quotes for the insurances. Homeowners’ and wind are always required if a buyer is getting a loan, and flood is only required if any part of the home is located in a flood zone.”

On top of this, he says, “The agent should find out if any prior flood claims have been submitted. Many buyers will opt to get flood insurance regardless, just to be safe, and it is less expensive outside flood zones.”

Drumm also suggests looking into whether a survey and elevation certificate is available for the home.

“This information will indicate how high above sea level the lot is, and the first level of the home. In a flood zone, ground level living must be above the base flood elevation in order to be legal insurable space. On homes built on ground level, I always walk the perimeter of the home with the buyer looking for flood vents and water lines, meaning stains showing the level flood water may have reached. We just want to rule out the obvious signs that there may be flooding concerns.”

Is coastal flooding an issue near rivers and lakes?

Coastal flooding is a cause for concern for anyone living near a body of water that feeds into the ocean, specifically.

Lakes can certainly experience storm surges that result in temporary flooding, but those living near rivers, and more specifically, river deltas, which are, by nature, at a low elevation to begin with, will be especially affected in the long-term as sea levels rise.

This means an increased risk of flooding as a result of storms and sea level rise, as well as more long-term effects that could pose a risk for humans as well as nature.

For instance, research by the NOAA estimates that sea level in New Orleans could rise by as much as three feet by 2060. This will have devastating consequences for the Mississippi River delta, including a loss of thousands of square miles of wetlands and the wildlife that inhabits them, as well as the erosion of habitable land.

Here’s what to be aware of when looking at homes in flood zones

Though flooding and rising sea levels are becoming more common, homebuyers shouldn't become fearful.

Though Drumm works in the Outer Banks in North Carolina, an area that is seriously threatened by rising sea levels, it’s surprising to hear that very few house hunters that he works with cite this as a concern.

“I can count on one hand the amount of times a buyer has brought this up as a concern—climate change, that is,” he says.

But for diligent buyers, Drumm says that it’s important to realize that there are risks even beyond what is designated as a flood zone.

“With regard to flooding from storms, heavy rains, and ocean overwash, there are a few things that we go over up front.”

First, says Drumm, “It’s important to realize that even homes that are not located in a flood zone could have a potential of flooding if we experience heavy rains over a long period of time. When a buyer is investing in an area surrounded by water, where anything is possible, I will always suggest that people buy the sand dune in front of the house, not the house necessarily, because having that wall of protection is much more valuable.”

Drumm also recommends looking for signs of past water damage, including smells. Plus, he encourages, “Always get an insurance quote for all coverages.”

Drumm also has suggestions for those considering building in a coastal area as well. “On the front end when building your home, always determine the base flood elevation and always build higher than that. If the home is not in a flood zone, but the surrounding area is low, or the buyer is not comfortable with the lot, then the home should be built to a higher elevation.”

Just this year, the State of Hawaii became the first to enact a new law requiring that any real estate transaction conducted in the state must disclose any risk of higher sea level to the property.

Peterson, who works to promote and implement national policies to educate and assist those affected by sea level rise and flooding, applauds Hawaii’s new law, but notes that so far, they’re the only state to mandate this type of disclosure.

As an alternative, Peterson suggests checking the NRDC’s flood risk disclosure map to understand your state’s real estate disclosure laws, and he adds that “the knowledge of a house’s past flood history is a halfway point.”

Peterson explains that while a house’s flood history can be informative, “it doesn’t necessarily tell you what your future risk is.”

With rising sea levels, high tides, and the threat of storm damage becoming more common, it’s important to consider the problems you and your home may face down the line, if not right now.

“It really requires thinking hard about what the best long-term solution is,” says Peterson. Though it’s not the news anyone wants to hear, he explains, “Generally, the best long-term solution is to relocate.”

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Rising sea levels risk buying an ocean-front property