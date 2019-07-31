Who Has Been Buying Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (NSE:CROMPTON) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (NSE:CROMPTON).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

See our latest analysis for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Shaji Abraham for ₹13m worth of shares, at about ₹187 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is ₹230. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Shaji Abraham was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NSEI:CROMPTON Recent Insider Trading, July 31st 2019 More

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, though insiders do hold about ₹46m worth of shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.