Who Has Been Buying The Cross-Harbour (Holdings) Limited (HKG:32) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in The Cross-Harbour (Holdings) Limited (HKG:32).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Cross-Harbour (Holdings) Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman of the Board Chung Kiu Cheung for HK$250m worth of shares, at about HK$11.08 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than HK$11.06 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Chung Kiu Cheung was the only individual insider to buy during the last year. Notably Chung Kiu Cheung was also the biggest seller.

Chung Kiu Cheung bought 75.21m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of HK$11.04. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Cross-Harbour (Holdings) Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Cross-Harbour (Holdings) insiders own about HK$939m worth of shares (which is 23% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cross-Harbour (Holdings) Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Cross-Harbour (Holdings). Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cross-Harbour (Holdings). You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Cross-Harbour (Holdings) and we suggest you have a look.