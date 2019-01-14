Who Has Been Buying CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in CSL Limited (ASX:CSL).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CSL

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by John Shine for AU$104k worth of shares, at about AU$149 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of AU$194. While sellers have a variety of reasons for selling, this isn’t particularly great to see. When an insider sells below the current price, it does tend to make us wonder about the current valuation. It is worth noting that this sale was only 6.8% of John Shine’s holding. John Shine was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 1.48k shares for AU$254k. On the other hand they divested 700.00 shares, for AU$104k. In total, CSL insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about AU$172 on average. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price of AU$194. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

CSL Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen a bit of insider buying at CSL. Megan Clark purchased US$40k worth of shares in that period. It’s great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership of CSL

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that CSL insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about AU$87m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

