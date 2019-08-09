Who Has Been Buying E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

Check out our latest analysis for E*TRADE Financial

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At E*TRADE Financial

Executive VP & COO Michael Pizzi made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$517k worth of shares at a price of US$51.67 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$43.21 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders paid US$1.8m for 34868 shares purchased. In the last twelve months E*TRADE Financial insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ETFC Recent Insider Trading, August 9th 2019 More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does E*TRADE Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.3% of E*TRADE Financial shares, worth about US$33m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At E*TRADE Financial Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded E*TRADE Financial shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think E*TRADE Financial insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.