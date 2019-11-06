Who Has Been Buying EEStor Corporation (CVE:ESU) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell EEStor Corporation (CVE:ESU), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At EEStor

Director Robert Tocchio made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$178k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.05 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.025 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Robert Tocchio was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of EEStor

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that EEStor insiders own about CA$353k worth of shares (which is 10% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The EEStor Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no EEStor insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think EEStor insiders are doubting the company. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if EEStor is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

