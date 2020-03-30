Buying What the Fed Buys

On Monday, March 23, the Federal Reserve announced a series of aggressive stimulus measures to combat the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

"Aggressive effort must be taken across the public and private sectors to limit the losses to jobs and income and to promote a swift recovery once the disruptions abate," the Fed said in a press release. The stimulus measures include the following:

Unlimited purchasing of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities. Lending up to $300 billion to employers, consumers and businesses. Establishing additional credit facilities to lend to large employers. Increasing the flow of credit to municipalities. Establishing a facility to lend to certain small and medium-sized businesses. Purchasing investment-grade corporate bonds.











Businesses that receive Fed support through any of the above measures are likely to recover more quickly from the economic crisis. This is especially true now that the central bank is purchasing corporate debt, which will make things easier for specific companies more than the economy at large.

When there is a large uptick in demand for a company's assets, share prices will typically rise. Thus, regardless of whether U.S. stocks have hit the bottom or whether they still have room to fall before recovering, investors may want to consider buying what the Fed is buying when it comes to debt and equity markets.

Corporate debt

When purchasing corporate debt, the Fed is not likely to pick and choose which debt it buys based on a company's long-term stock price prospects, as doing so would serve to unbalance the economy more than help it.

Instead, the central bank has pledged to purchase up to 20% of the assets of U.S.-listed bond exchange-traded funds, which provide broad, passive exposure to investment-grade bonds. ETFs also have the advantage of being more liquid than bonds, which is an essential quality when the goal is to stimulate markets as quickly as possible.

In general, securities listed on ETFs tend to trade at higher prices relative to intrinsic value than their non-ETF counterparts. For example, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), the companies whose common stock together makes up approximately 18% of the S&P 500 Index, all have trailing 12-month price-earnings ratios above 20 as of March 30. Of the five, only Apple has a current price-earnings ratio below 20 at 19.98.

3753a77c6888bbb89a73003a90ac5854.png More

With the central bank potentially boosting the demand for bond ETFs by up to 20%, any of these ETFs that it purchases will most likely see a corresponding increase in value. In light of this, which bond ETFs is the Fed most likely to purchase?

One likely candidate is the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) ETF, which purchases investment-grade corporate bonds that have a weighted average maturity of around 13 years. With a market cap of $38.08 billion and a dividend yield of 3.39%, the LQD ETF is up 3% over the past year and down approximately 6% since U.S. markets peaked in mid-February.

43a4b86986ab9b7e6657d4b85a51a705.png More

The iShares ETFs are run by BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, which has agreed to cooperate with the New York Fed by not charging it fees on its ETFs. There are also plans for BlackRock to lead two corporate credit facilities for the Fed, one for existing bonds and one for new bonds.

The iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) is another BlackRock ETF for investment-grade corporate bonds, focusing on shorter-term debt with an average remaining maturity of one to three years. It has a market cap of $12.63 billion and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ETF is up 1% over the past year and down 3% since mid-February.

8d41334a10f3c260870482b8efd70061.png More