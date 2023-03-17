Buying your first home in RI? The state may give you $17,500 for your down payment

First-time homebuyers, take notice: the state housing department is offering $17,500 grants toward down payment and closing costs.

The $17,500 grants are a $30-million slice of the funds Rhode Island received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, also known as ARPA. In all, the state earmarked $250 million of its federal funds for housing, and the $30 million represents 12% of that portion. In all, the state received $1.1 billion.

The program opened on Jan. 25, and so far 30 applications have come through and three have been granted, RI Housing's Director of Homeownership Peter Pagonis said.

"The demand for it is high," Pagonis said.

Who qualifies for the new $17,500 grant program?

The basic requirements for the $17,500 grant are:

• The residence must be a 1-4 unit house or condo in Rhode Island

• The buyer must have a minimum credit score of 660

• The home must be occupied as a primary residence

• The buyer must be a "first-time homebuyer," defined as someone who has not owned a home as their primary residence in the past three years

• The buyer or buyers must fall within the RI Housing income limits, of $112,550 for a 1-2 person household and $129,438 for a 3+ person household

RI Housing worked with the governor's office to determine how big the down-payment grant should be, Pagonis said

RI Housing already has multiple programs to help first-time homebuyers, including a $10,000 down-payment loan program, a $25,000 down-payment loan for first-generation homebuyers that is forgiven after they've lived in the house for five years, a down-payment assistance program for up to $15,000, and a tax credit program offering up to a yearly $2,000 tax credit for the life of a mortgage.

Most would-be buyers will probably apply for the $17,500 grant instead of the other programs offered by RI Housing, except for those who qualify for the $25,000 first-generation homebuyer grant program, which is limited geographically, Pagonis said.

Of that $30 million, 95% will go toward grants. Since the grants are for a fixed amount, $17,500, that means roughly 1,629 total grants can be paid out.

"We're happy to have another tool in our toolbox for housing," Pagonis said.

The money should last through this fiscal year, ending in June, all of Fiscal Year 2024, ending in June 2024, and potentially into Fiscal Year 2025.

In 2022, a total of 9,535 single-family homes were sold in the state, down from 11,532, according to data from the Rhode Island Association of Realtors

Part of the calculation behind the $17,500 figure was the increasing cost of houses, up 30% since the pandemic started, as well as rising mortgage rates. The size of mortgages at RI Housing has been going up since at least 2018, when the average loan was $209,000, to nearly $323,000 in 2022.

The median single-family house price went from $270,000 in 2018 to $402,000 in 2022. In December 2022, the median price was $390,000, according to data from the Rhode Island Association of Realtors.

The $17,500 grants represent a 4.4% down payment for a $400,000 house, or a 5.4% down payment for a $323,000 house, which was RI Housing's average loan size in 2022.

For a homebuyer to avoid paying private mortgage insurance, or PMI, in most circumstances, a 20% down payment is required – $80,000 for a $400,000 loan or $64,000 for a $323,000 loan.

According to NerdWallet.com, private mortgage insurance varies from 0.58% to 1.87% of a mortgage's principal.

Other programs available to first-time home buyers

The $17,500 grant is not the only program offered by Rhode Island. Four other loan and grant programs are available, but they cannot be used in combination with one another.

RI Housing's no-interest down payment loan

The $10,000 down payment assistance loan is intended to help those getting a loan through RI Housing to clear the hurdle of a down payment. The 0% interest loan has no monthly payments and is due only when the house is no longer being used as a primary residence or the property is sold or transferred.

The loan requires a minimum credit score of 660, the maximum purchase price is $546,752 and the income limits are the same for the other programs, $112,555 for a 1-2 person household and $129,438 for a 3+ person household.

First-generation homebuyers grant

The $25,000 grant for first-generation homebuyers is a 0% loan toward a down payment that is forgiven after five years, so long as the house is the buyer's primary residence during that time.

The grant is available only to people living in Central Falls, East Providence, Pawtucket, Woonsocket and all of Providence except zip code 02906. It's also available to people in census tract 405 of Newport.

The minimum credit score is 660 and the same income limits apply as for the $10,000 loan program.

The state defines first-generation homebuyers as "any person whose parents or guardian never owned a home during the homebuyer’s lifetime or lost the home to a foreclosure or short sale and does not own a home now," as well as anyone who lived in foster care. If two people are signing for the mortgage, they both must be first-generation homebuyers.

Extra assistance loan

The extra assistance loan, available to people with a credit score lower than 620, allows for a second loan, up to 6% of the purchase price, up to $15,000. The interest rate is usually the same as on the mortgage and is a second lien on the home.

FirstHomes Tax Credit

The FirstHomes Tax Credit program allows borrowers to reduce federal tax liability by up to $2,000 a year, 20% of the mortgage interest paid per year.

The tax credit can be claimed every year, for the life of the loan, so long as the house is occupied as a primary residence. It is available statewide and to non-first-time homebuyers in parts of Central Falls, Pawtucket, Providence and Woonsocket.

