Who Has Been Buying The Flowr Corporation (CVE:FLWR) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in The Flowr Corporation (CVE:FLWR).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

Flowr Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Donald Duet for CA$692k worth of shares, at about CA$2.80 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$2.15). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 445398 shares for CA$1.8m. But they sold 62500 for CA$193k. Overall, Flowr insiders were net buyers last year. The average buy price was around CA$4.06. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Flowr Have Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at Flowr, over the last three months. In fact, two insiders bought CA$892k worth of shares. On the other hand, insiders netted CA$193k by selling. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Flowr insiders own about CA$132m worth of shares (which is 59% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Flowr Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Flowr. One for the watchlist, at least! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.