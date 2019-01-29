Who Has Been Buying Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited (HKG:3308) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited (HKG:3308).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Golden Eagle Retail Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Chairman & CEO Hung Wang made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$10m worth of shares at a price of HK$8.97 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term. Hung Wang was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Hung Wang bought 7.12m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of HK$8.99. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

SEHK:3308 Insider Trading January 29th 19 More

Does Golden Eagle Retail Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Golden Eagle Retail Group insiders own about HK$11b worth of shares (which is 75% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Golden Eagle Retail Group Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Golden Eagle Retail Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Golden Eagle Retail Group insiders think the business has merit.