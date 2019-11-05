Who Has Been Buying Great Eagle Holdings Limited (HKG:41) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Great Eagle Holdings Limited (HKG:41), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Great Eagle Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Executive Chairman & MD Ka Shui Lo made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$65m worth of shares at a price of HK$33.16 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than HK$26.60 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Great Eagle Holdings insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around HK$29.75. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Great Eagle Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Great Eagle Holdings. Specifically, Executive Chairman & MD Ka Shui Lo bought HK$65m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership of Great Eagle Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Great Eagle Holdings insiders own 26% of the company, worth about HK$4.9b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Great Eagle Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Great Eagle Holdings. Nice! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Great Eagle Holdings, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.