Who Has Been Buying Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

See our latest analysis for Greencore Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Greencore Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman of the Group Executive Board Patrick Coveney bought UK£87k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.28 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was at a lower price. The purchase might not be the best indicator of confidence in the current valuation.

In the last twelve months insiders paid UK£290k for 218.38k shares purchased. Overall, Greencore Group insiders were net buyers last year. The average buy price was around UK£1.33. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today’s share price. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

LSE:GNC Insider Trading January 2nd 19 More

I will like Greencore Group better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Greencore Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Greencore Group insiders own about UK£8.9m worth of shares (which is 0.7% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Greencore Group Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Greencore Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We’d like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don’t see anything to make us think Greencore Group insiders are doubting the company. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Greencore Group.

Of course Greencore Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



