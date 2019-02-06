Who Has Been Buying Gulshan Polyols Limited (NSE:GULPOLY) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Gulshan Polyols Limited (NSE:GULPOLY).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Gulshan Polyols

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 111.41k shares worth ₹6.8m. Overall, Gulshan Polyols insiders were net buyers last year. They paid about ₹60.74 on average. I’d consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is ₹57.60. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Gulshan Polyols Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider buying at Gulshan Polyols. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought ₹6.8m worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of Gulshan Polyols

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Gulshan Polyols insiders own 23% of the company, worth about ₹643m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Gulshan Polyols Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Gulshan Polyols. That’s what I like to see! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

