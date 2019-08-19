Who Has Been Buying Gunnebo AB (publ) (STO:GUNN) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Gunnebo AB (publ) (STO:GUNN).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Gunnebo

Director Göran Bille made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for kr944k worth of shares at a price of kr23.60 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being kr22.35). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 77587 shares for a total of kr1.9m. While Gunnebo insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Gunnebo Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Gunnebo insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that Senior Vice President of Safe Storage & Integrated Security Stefan Syrén paid kr650k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of Gunnebo

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Gunnebo insiders have about 0.9% of the stock, worth approximately kr16m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Gunnebo Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Gunnebo shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.