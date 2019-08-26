Who Has Been Buying Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Harvey Norman Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Co-Founder Gerald Harvey made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$8.0m worth of shares at a price of AU$3.49 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$4.59. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 9.0m shares worth AU$31m. But they sold 1.2m for AU$3.7m. Overall, Harvey Norman Holdings insiders were net buyers last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Harvey Norman Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Harvey Norman Holdings insiders own 38% of the company, worth about AU$2.1b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Harvey Norman Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Harvey Norman Holdings shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Harvey Norman Holdings insiders think the business has merit.

