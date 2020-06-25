Who Has Been Buying HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At HSBC Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Group CFO Ewen Stevenson bought UK£3.2m worth of shares at a price of UK£5.62 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£3.81. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 952.96k shares worth UK£5.4m. But insiders sold 94599 shares worth UK£521k. Overall, HSBC Holdings insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

HSBC Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some HSBC Holdings insider buying shares in the last three months. insider Steven Guggenheimer shelled out UK£20k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does HSBC Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. HSBC Holdings insiders own about UK£53m worth of shares. That equates to 0.07% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The HSBC Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in HSBC Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing HSBC Holdings. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for HSBC Holdings you should be aware of.