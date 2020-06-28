Who Has Been Buying iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At iHeartMedia

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Sean Mahoney for US$1.2m worth of shares, at about US$13.28 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$9.02. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

iHeartMedia insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that iHeartMedia insiders own about US$5.1m worth of shares (which is 0.4% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The iHeartMedia Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no iHeartMedia insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more iHeartMedia stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that iHeartMedia is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 4 of those are potentially serious...