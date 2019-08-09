Who Has Been Buying Induct Software AS (OB:INDUCT-ME) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Induct Software AS (OB:INDUCT-ME), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

See our latest analysis for Induct Software

Induct Software Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Founder Alf Johansen bought kr1.0m worth of shares at a price of kr5.60 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of kr5.00. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 588k shares for a total of kr2.8m. Induct Software insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around kr4.73. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

OB:INDUCT-ME Recent Insider Trading, August 9th 2019 More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders at Induct Software Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Induct Software. In total, insiders bought kr718k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Induct Software Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Induct Software insiders own 42% of the company, worth about kr22m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Induct Software Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Induct Software insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .