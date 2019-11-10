Who Has Been Buying Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Inghams Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While there weren't any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it's still worth looking at the trading.

While Inghams Group insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around AU$3.60. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is AU$3.23. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Inghams Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Inghams Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out AU$100k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of Inghams Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own AU$4.6m worth of Inghams Group stock, about 0.4% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Inghams Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Inghams Group insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Inghams Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.