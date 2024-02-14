Buying jewelry for someone special? Meet the makers behind these local designs

Beautiful necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings personalize our outfits with accents of glamour, elegance, and sometimes, playfulness. These jewelry designers create wearable works of art suited to their clients’ different styles.

Camille Codorniu of Camille Jewelry

Jewelry designer and owner of Camille Jewelry, Camille Codorniu models her own pieces for (201) Magazine's December 2023 cover

Instagram @camille_jewelryFrom Cliffside Park and EdgewaterResides Haddonfield, NJ

Did you have another career before jewelry? I was a fashion designer. I graduated with a degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology in NYC with a degree in fashion design — women’s apparel.

Did you wear a lot of different jewelry growing up? I had a humble upbringing where we didn't have the means to indulge in high-quality jewelry. I wasn’t accustomed to wearing much jewelry. However, during high school, I received a pair of timeless skinny gold hoop earrings as a gift, and they became my enduring go-to accessory for many years. To this day, I continue to adore the elegance of a classic pair of hoop earrings. I’ll forever be a hoop girl.

Jewelry designer and owner of Camille Jewelry, Camille Codorniu

Did you always want to be a jewelry designer and how did you educate yourself to become one? Since my early childhood, I’ve held a deep fascination for the worlds of arts and fashion. My grandmother, who had sewing skills, introduced me to the basics of operating a sewing machine. It was in high school at Teterboro Technical High School, that I delved into fashion design, honing my skills and confirming my passion. Winning local state fashion awards solidified my desire in this career. I eventually became the head designer for Kenneth Cole.

Throughout my corporate jewelry career, I contributed my design expertise to brands like Giorgio Armani and Fossil. A significant milestone was leading the launch of Michael Kors' jewelry brand division in 2010. In 2013, I chose to step away from my corporate career to focus on my family after the birth of my second son.

Pieces from Camille Jewelry's collection

What made you want to start your own business? Following a period dedicated to my expanding family, I found myself torn between a desire to re-enter the workforce and pursue my passion for design. Balancing my creative aspirations with the needs of my growing children became a challenge I needed to address.

In 2016, I made a life-changing decision to begin an entrepreneurial journey, operating from my home studio. Eventually, in 2017, I realized my dream by launching my very own brand, Camille Jewelry, an endeavor that allowed me to satisfy my creative drive while being present for my growing family.

Pieces from Camille Jewelry's collection

What type of jewelry do you specialize with or enjoy creating the most? When Camille Jewelry launched in 2017, we introduced a high-end brass fashion line inspired by ancient symbolic deities. As our brand evolved, we expanded to offer semi-fine jewelry crafted from sterling silver and gold-filled materials, along with a fine jewelry capsule.

My favorite part of my work is connecting with clients to create one-of-a-kind designs, from the initial sketch to sourcing materials and collaborating with skilled jewelers, culminating in a magical final product. Recently, we've specialized in using emeralds as an alternative for engagement rings and forever pieces. Emerald sourcing is distinct from diamonds, with each emerald possessing individual characteristics based on its origin. The beauty of this gemstone never fails to make a wow statement and remains a personal favorite, evoking genuine awe.

Pieces from Camille Jewelry's collection

Where does the inspiration for the design to start and then what comes next in the process? Drawing design inspiration can take various forms, and my career has seen me explore numerous creative avenues. There is no singular strategy that fits all situations. My designs have been sparked by elements like stones, shapes, colors, textures, or techniques, and often, it's a combination of these factors, if not all of them. The process depends on the specific project. However, I tend to begin by sketching multiple options. I believe in maintaining an open mind and allowing my imagination to roam freely.

Where can your jewelry be found to purchase? Check us out at camillejewelry.com and on Instagram.

Brett Lauren Krugman of Brett Lauren

Jewelry designer, Brett Lauren Krugman and owner of Brett Lauren jewelry

Instagram @brettlaurenjewelryFrom Ridgewood and Ho-Ho-KusResides Westport, Connecticut

Did you have another career before jewelry? I was a waitress at Sicilian Sun in Ho-Ho-Kus all through high school and loved it! I continued to wait tables until I took my first job in the fashion industry. I worked for a multi-line showroom in Chicago and Nicole Miller. I drove a 29-footWinnebago through 10 states in the midwest — driving around 1,000 miles a week before cell phones and GPS. We were referred to as ‘road warriors’ — traveling salespeople. It was a lot of work and a fabulous training ground. I then spent another 20-plus years in fashion product development traveling extensively throughout the United States and the world.

Did you wear a lot of different jewelry growing up? I grew up in the 80s, so yes and it wasawful — plastic, acrylic and that jelly stuff. Once out of high school I quickly transitioned intosilver and loads of bracelets…foreshadowing perhaps? I recently unearthed my silver collection and have incorporated it into my current rotations.

Jewelry designer, Brett Lauren Krugman and owner of Brett Lauren jewelry with her two neices shows off some her pieces

Where does the inspiration for the design start and then what comes next in the process? With our signature bracelets, it’s all about the gemstones. We tend to follow the fashion calendar and color trends. And then I go meet with my gem vendors and all bets are off. I’ll have a list of what I want and then leave with another extra 20 pounds of beads that I thought were “So pretty, I need them!” I’m also a big fan of chain links and other forms of spikes, so we try to incorporate those elements wherever we can in new styles.

Pieces from Brett Lauren jewlery

Who helps you make your jewelry, and tell us how this came about? When I decided to leave my career in the fashion industry and pursue jewelry full-time, I knew that there had to be something that set us apart besides our new design. I have always done a lot of hands-on volunteer work and thought that if there was a way to hire women from some of those organizations to help make our pieces, it would be a win for everyone.

Jewelry designer, Brett Lauren Krugman (left) and Miss Octavia from Oasis share a hashtag message

How did your upbringing influence your approach to jewelry? My late father was a fashion designer and picked all the colors in our home. My mother would re-tile the bathrooms and Sheetrocked our basement. I grew up with both influences, design and production. It was a natural progression to go into fashion and then follow my personal curiosity of jewelry making and design.

Pieces from Brett Lauren jewlery

Where can your jewelry be found to purchase locally (or online)? We sell to Katie Diamond Jewlrey and The Hive, both in Ridgewood, Devon Fine Jewelers in Wyckoff, and Goldstein Jewelers in Tenafly. We also sell online at brettlauren.com.

Ankur and Aditi Daga of Angara

Jewelry designers and owner of Angara Jewelry, Ankur and Aditi Daga

Instagram @angarajewelryFrom Los Angeles and New York CityResides Englewood Cliffs

Who started this family business? Ankur: My wife, Aditi, and I launched Angara in 2005 with the hope of making fine jewelry buying more accessible, convenient and personal.

Did you always want to be a jewelry designer? Ankur: The short answer: I thought I’d be in finance. The long answer —despite my family legacy in gemstones, I had no intention of entering the industry myself. It seemed rather antiquated and slow to move. Instead, I ventured out on my own. I attended the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School for undergrad and pursued my MBA at Harvard. I landed a position with McKinsey & Co. in New York, consulting with Fortune 500 companies, thinking I’d build a career in finance. As fate would have it, my last project with them had me working with a jewelry retailer. It made me realize the potential within the industry and forced me to return to it — this time on my own terms.

Jewelry designers and owner of Angara Jewelry, Ankur and Aditi Daga

Where did you get your education to become a jewelry designer? Aditi: I completed a course in Jewelry Design from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) in 2002. Soon after, Ankur and I got our degrees in Jewelry Retail Management from GIA.

Angara jewelry

What type of jewelry do you specialize in? Aditi:We specialize in made-to-order fine jewelry dressed in colored gemstones, diamonds and pearls. Every piece is customizable according to gemstone quality, carat weight and metal. We provide the framework and let our customers bring their dream to life. What excites us most is crafting jewelry that helps our customers celebrate life’s precious moments with color.

How is the jewelry you design different from your predecessors? Ankur: When we introduced customization back in the day, Angara was a pioneer of truly custom fine jewelry. Even today, we keep enhancing our customization features to provide jewelry that celebrates individuality and self-expression.

What materials are your favorite to work with? Aditi: Emeralds, in all their different shades, are my favorite. I also enjoy working with precious metals like 14k gold and platinum that lend a nice weight to the jewelry.

Angara jewelry

What aspects of your business do you have in-house? Ankur: We’re a vertically integrated company, which means every part of the jewelry making process is handled by us. From stone cutting and polishing to design, manufacturing, and even packaging and shipping—it’s all done in-house.

What makes your pieces different from other designers? Aditi: The fact that every design is available in 64 or more variations makes them markedly different from others. Every Angara piece has our customer’s signature on it.

Where do you see your business in the next five years? Ankur: Our five-year plan includes rapid geographic expansion and a widening of our product offering to include more exotic gemstones and lab-grown stones, considering their increasing popularity.

Angara jewelry

Where can your jewelry be found to purchase? Ankur: All of our jewelry is available for purchase online on angara.com. It’s made-to-order and delivered to your doorstep within a week.

Anything else you think our readers should know about you? Ankur:Aditi happens tobe a professional dancer, and I’m an avid GT4 car racer.

