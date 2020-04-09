Who Has Been Buying JonDeTech Sensors AB (publ) (STO:JDT) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in JonDeTech Sensors AB (publ) (STO:JDT).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

View our latest analysis for JonDeTech Sensors

JonDeTech Sensors Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 56.50k shares worth kr232k. But insiders sold 46000 shares worth kr212k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by JonDeTech Sensors insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

OM:JDT Recent Insider Trading April 9th 2020 More

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does JonDeTech Sensors Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that JonDeTech Sensors insiders own 53% of the company, worth about kr119m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The JonDeTech Sensors Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no JonDeTech Sensors insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, JonDeTech Sensors insiders feel good about the company's future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 6 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in JonDeTech Sensors.

But note: JonDeTech Sensors may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.