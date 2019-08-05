Who Has Been Buying Kværner ASA (OB:KVAER) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Kværner ASA (OB:KVAER).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

Kværner Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman Leif-Arne Langøy bought kr1.9m worth of shares at a price of kr12.93 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being kr11.81). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 225k shares worth kr2.9m. While Kværner insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Kværner Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Kværner. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought kr2.9m worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Kværner Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own kr16m worth of Kværner stock, about 0.5% of the company. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Kværner Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Kværner insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low.