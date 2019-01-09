Who Has Been Buying Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited (NSE:MBAPL) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited (NSE:MBAPL).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Madhya Bharat Agro Products

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Shashi Jain bought ₹18m worth of shares at a price of ₹45.33 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Shashi Jain.

Shashi Jain bought a total of 1.01m shares over the year at an average price of ₹45.96. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NSEI:MBAPL Insider Trading January 9th 19

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Madhya Bharat Agro Products insiders own about ₹363m worth of shares (which is 40% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Madhya Bharat Agro Products Insider Transactions Indicate?

It’s certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Madhya Bharat Agro Products. That’s what I like to see! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

