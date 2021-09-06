Buying a Mansion? Here’s How to Use a Jumbo Mortgage to Close the Deal

Casey Bond
·5 min read

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure.

When it comes to buying luxury real estate, cash may no longer be king. Dropping cash on a multimillion-dollar home means tying up your liquid funds. And with mortgage rates at historical lows, that money is probably best invested elsewhere, so financing might be the smarter option.

More from Robb Report

Buying a mansion with a jumbo mortgage is a bit different than financing a modestly priced property using a traditional fixed-rate loan. A jumbo mortgage comes with its own set of special rules, which we will walk you through to help secure purchasing that mansion.

What Is a Jumbo Mortgage?

Most conventional mortgage loans are known as “conforming loans,” named so because they conform to lending standards set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), which oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans. With conforming loans, lenders are protected against losses if a borrower defaults.

Each year, the FHFA sets the maximum amount for conforming loans on single-family homes. In 2021, that cap is $548,250 for most parts of the country. However, in certain areas with a higher cost of living (such as parts of California, Hawaii and Washington, D.C.) conforming mortgage limits are allowed to be 150 percent higher (for a max of $822,375).

Mortgages that exceed these maximums are known as “non-conforming conventional mortgages,” commonly referred to as jumbo loans. These loans are not guaranteed by the government, and therefore, are riskier for lenders depending on the borrower’s creditworthiness. As such, the underwriting standards are more strict than conventional loans.

Related: Check Rates for a Jumbo Mortgage in Minutes with Better

Jumbo Mortgage Requirements

Since jumbo mortgages aren’t under the purview of the FHFA, lenders can set their own criteria for approval. That often means these loans can be harder to get.

First, you need good credit to qualify for a jumbo mortgage. Lenders typically require a score of at least 700 to borrow up to $1 million. For even larger loans, you may need a score in the range of 720-760.

To ensure that your credit is in good shape, you can pull a copy of your credit reports from each of the three major bureaus (Experian, Equifax and TransUnion) through AnnualCreditReport.com. Make sure you review your reports for any errors or negative items that need to be addressed before applying for a loan.

Lenders also will examine your debt-to-income ratio (DTI). This is a measure of how much of your monthly gross income goes toward paying off debt, expressed as a percentage. For example, if your income is $15,000 per month and you have credit card, student loan and car payments totaling $4,500 per month, your DTI would be 30 percent.

Most mortgage lenders require your DTI ratio to be less than 43 percent when calculating all your debt against your monthly income, including your mortgage payment.

Interest rates are exceptionally low right now, and jumbo loans are no exception. While the increased risk associated with a jumbo mortgage historically meant higher interest rates, that’s not the case today. The average 30-year jumbo mortgage rate was just above 3 percent in early July, or roughly the same cost of a conforming loan.

Adjustable rates for jumbo mortgages are a bit higher. For example, the average annual percentage rate (APR) on a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM)—meaning, the interest rate is fixed the first five years and then becomes an adjustable rate for the remainder of the loan life—ran above 3.7 percent in June. Closing costs may also be more expensive since there’s a greater administrative burden involved in underwriting a jumbo loan.

Lenders typically will require a substantial down payment of 20 percent or more for a jumbo mortgage. That means coming up with $200,000 in cash as a down payment for a $1 million house. Some lenders may accept as little as 10 percent down, depending on the situation.

Jumbo Loan Alternatives

It’s definitely possible to finance a mansion with a jumbo loan. The real question is whether you should.

When weighing the pros and cons of a jumbo loan, you’ll want to keep cash flow in mind. A $1 million mortgage with a 15-year term and 3 percent interest rate would mean you’re on the hook for more than $5,700 per month. If your income is unpredictable and you don’t have a ton of cash reserves, you could find yourself shuffling finances around to come up with the payments.

You might decide that you’re better off using another financing option. For example, depending on the property’s price, you may be able to use a piggyback loan instead. This allows you to take out two smaller mortgages instead of one jumbo loan.

A common piggyback loan structure is 80/10/10. This means you take out one mortgage for 80 percent of the amount you want to finance, then you borrow another 10 percent using a second loan and you provide a down payment for the remaining 10 percent. This also helps you avoid paying private mortgage insurance, which lenders may require to insure against you defaulting on a loan.

Keep in mind that you’ll still have to fit payments into your monthly cash flow and keep track of two loans instead of one.

Another option is to come up with a much larger down payment, such as 50 percent or more. This can help you borrow less and stay within conforming loan limits, resulting in lower rates and fees as well as smaller monthly payments. Again, you’ll have to determine whether you’re better off using your cash for a down payment, using it to pay off high-interest debt or invest it while you save up more.

When it comes to purchasing luxury real estate, you have plenty of options. The key is crunching the numbers by figuring out how to best put your cash to use and how you can leverage low-interest-rate debt to your advantage.

Casey Bond is a seasoned personal finance writer and editor. In addition to publishing in Forbes, her work has appeared on HuffPost, Business Insider, Yahoo! Finance, MSN, The Motley Fool, U.S. News & World Report, TheStreet and more. Follow her on Twitter @CaseyLynnBond.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Signs You Should Not Buy a Home Right Now

    Many people swear by homeownership; some call it a form of "forced savings" while others see it as a way to build generational wealth. Buying a home has long been considered one of the best ways for...

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • These Stocks Turned $100,000 Into $1 Million, and They Could Do It Again

    Assuming that you had $100,000 to invest a decade ago and decided to split that money equally between shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), you would have easily been a millionaire by now thanks to their massive gains. Shares of these semiconductor stocks have crushed the broader market over the past 10 years, with ASML alone turning a $50,000 investment in 2011 into $945,000 now. Applied Materials has also been a terrific buy, as $50,000 invested in the stock a decade ago would now be worth $610,000.

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

    Outstanding quarterly results yet again prove these three pot stocks have the potential to turn your investment into millions.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer By 2024

    Packing your portfolio with rapidly growing stocks is key, but it's all too easy to buy growth stocks that fizzle out after a couple of quarters. All three of the healthcare companies I'll discuss today are highly successful, and they're also escalating their revenue-making potential by building on their difficult-to-imitate products. While the largest gains will go to investors who hold these innovative companies for years, they're also moving quickly enough to make the time between now and 2024 quite exciting, so let's dive in.

  • Why bitcoin, ethereum prices are climbing higher

    Crypto assets tend to be highly volatile, with prices that pingpong around on the latest speculation.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Friday.

  • Don't Wait for a Stock Market Crash. These 3 Stocks Are Good Buys Right Now

    Jason Hawthorne (MarineMax): As the pandemic forced family leisure activities outdoors, one way many adapted was to get on the water. Boat sales climbed 12% year over year to a 13-year high in 2020. The company doesn't just sell boats.

  • 20 Genius Things Mark Cuban Says To Do With Your Money

    You might have heard this billionaire's name, but who is Mark Cuban and how did he make his money? It's possible you know him as one of the sharks on the hit show "Shark Tank," but Cuban is more than...

  • This Tech Stock Has Doubled in 2021, and It Could Still Go Higher

    Lucrative opportunities in the cybersecurity market should ensure sustained growth for this company.

  • These are the most important things to check on a stock’s quote page before deciding whether to buy or sell

    There's a lot more to glean from a MarketWatch stock quote page than just the price and the change from the previous session. In fact, price may be one of the least useful pieces of information.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three no-brainer stocks that can help you crush the market. Keith Noonan: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock wasn't exactly a secret 10 years ago; the company had already established itself as the market leader in the fast-growing e-commerce industry. Amazon's stock price has surged roughly 1,550% across that stretch, which means that a $1,000 investment in the company 10 years ago would be worth roughly $16,500 based on today's prices.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • 2 Top 5G Stocks That Are Buys Right Now

    People contemplate 5G in terms of what it may enable in the future -- virtual and augmented reality, automated factories and farms, and perhaps a replacement for broadband. Brand new applications are also likely to be invented when the capability of 5G is fully implemented. It may not be the phone companies or carriers, but rather the key semiconductor companies that power this new platform.

  • Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

    Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won't catch him driving around in...

  • What's in your mutual fund? The collapse of Infinity Q is a warning to investors

    Marshall Glickman, owner of an online bookseller in Vermont, is experiencing that bull market rarity — a mutual fund collapse. What happened?

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 to $1 Million by 2035

    This trio of businesses is a great way to profit from the long-term trends of e-commerce, streaming video, and programmatic advertising.

  • 19 Things You’ll Need To Sacrifice Now for a Healthy Retirement

    If you want to retire comfortably, you are going to have to give up a few things. Take a look at which items you should give up to gain more.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Plug Power at Its IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Although Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been developing hydrogen fuel cells for almost a quarter of a century, its potential has yet to be fully realized. The pandemic certainly dealt a setback to Plug Power's plans for reaching $1 billion in annual sales by 2024, and the impacts of the current variant-propelled COVID-19 wave -- and others that might follow -- may push that achievement even further into the future. All that said, let's see where you would stand today had you invested $1,000 in Plug Power's IPO back in 1999.

  • 3 Overlooked Dividend Stocks to Add to Your Watch List

    While the bigger and well-known dividend-paying companies get all the attention, some hidden gems can also significantly boost your dividend income. Kronos Worldwide (NYSE: KRO) is a top producer of titanium dioxide, a whitening pigment used in a wide range of products such as coatings, plastics, and paper. Around 50% of Kronos' common stock is owned by Valhi (NYSE: VHI) and another 30% is owned by NL Industries (NYSE: NL).