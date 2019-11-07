Who Has Been Buying Minmetals Land Limited (HKG:230) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Minmetals Land Limited (HKG:230).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

Minmetals Land Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Deputy MD & Executive Director Shangping Yang made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$456k worth of shares at a price of HK$1.23 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than HK$1.23 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Shangping Yang was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Shangping Yang purchased 640000 shares over the year. The average price per share was HK$1.24. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about HK$5.8m worth of Minmetals Land shares. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

So What Do The Minmetals Land Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Minmetals Land shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Minmetals Land insiders are doubting the company.