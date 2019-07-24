Who Has Been Buying Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

Monash IVF Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Director Richard Henshaw bought AU$299k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.99 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$1.44. But because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders paid AU$416k for 426k shares purchased. In the last twelve months Monash IVF Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Monash IVF Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Monash IVF Group insiders own 2.0% of the company, worth about AU$6.7m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Monash IVF Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Monash IVF Group stock. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Monash IVF Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body.